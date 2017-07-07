Pointe-Claire’s Valois Village condo project gets mixed reaction

Pointe-Claire residents are torn on whether or not they approve of the new condo project in Valois Village.

Construction is already underway to to create a sales office for 320 condo units that will be built on land on Donegani Avenue, next to the Sources Boulevard overpass.

The homes will be divided into four towers of between six to nine storeys high.

The real estate project will also include a commercial space for a grocery store, drug store and other retail shops.

The land at Valois Village has been vacant for years and the city has long had plans to revitalize the area and bring a fresh look for the neighbourhood.

Some residents argue the condos don’t fit the look of the rest of the village and the area should be turned into a space for local shops.

Others welcome the change, insisting the dilapidated area is in great need of a makeover and could be good for families who want to live in the area, but can’t afford a single-family home.

Construction on the first tower is scheduled this fall, with a delivery date by the end of 2018.

The entire project is slated to take three to four years to complete.