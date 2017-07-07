Girl, 13, struck by vehicle while riding bike in St. Albert

A 13-year-old girl was taken to hospital on Thursday after she was struck by a vehicle while riding her bike in St. Albert.

Shortly before 5 p.m., two girls – aged 12 and 13 – were crossing Sturgeon Rd. at Boudreau Rd. on their bikes in a marked crosswalk.

St. Albert RCMP said a white Ford Mustang, which was stopped at a red light, turned right on Boudreau when there was a break in the traffic. However, officers said the driver “did not see the second female cyclist enter into the crosswalk, striking her on her bike.”

The 12-year-old made it safely across the road.

The 13-year-old suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

RCMP said the driver of the Mustang remained at the scene. Charges have not been laid at this time.

RCMP want to remind cyclists to get off their bikes and walk across the road, and to always make eye contact with motorists before walking through the intersection.

“It is everybody’s responsibility to make sure intersections are safe for both pedestrians and motorists,” St. Albert RCMP said in a media release Friday morning.

“Motorists need to be extra cautious when approaching crosswalks and intersections and pedestrians have to obey the rules of the road by using designated crosswalks and being aware of their surroundings.”

The collision comes less than one month after a 13-year-old boy was killed in St. Albert after a collision between the bike he was riding and an Econoline Van.

The boy, Darian Mar, was taken to hospital in Edmonton with serious injuries where he later died.

The fatal collision prompted St. Albert to launch a city-wide road safety review.

RCMP urge drivers, cyclists and pedestrians to keep an eye out for each other on the road.