July 7, 2017 10:46 am

Federal government investing $896M in Saskatchewan infrastructure

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

The federal government will be investing almost $900 million into Saskatchewan’s infrastructure over the next 11 years.

The federal government is making a major investment in Saskatchewan infrastructure.

Nearly $900 million is being invested in the province over the next 11 years.

READ MORE: Ottawa places conditions on $33B in infrastructure cash for provinces

Just over $416 million is earmarked for green infrastructure for greenhouse gas mitigation, including electricity transmission, along with resilience and disaster mitigation.

Another $307 million is going to public transit infrastructure and the remainder to rural and northern community infrastructure and culture and recreation infrastructure.

Federal officials said the funding will help support new business opportunities and create middle class jobs.

READ MORE: Premier Brad Wall calls federal environment infrastructure plan ‘extortion’

“Investing in infrastructure is vital to create growth for the middle class now while building a strong foundation for a sustainable economic future,” Amarjeet Sohi, the minister of infrastructure and communities, said in a release.

“Each region has unique challenges and opportunities, and it is only in working in partnership that we will be successful in creating strategic, lasting infrastructure that will help build the Canada of the 21st century.”

Sohi made the funding announcement as he opened negotiations with Saskatchewan and other provinces and territories on bilateral agreements to establish streamlined frameworks for funding deliveries.

