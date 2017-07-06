Vancouver police arrest 2 Washington State men after climbing Lions Gate Bridge for photo-op

Two men from Washington State have been arrested after climbing the Lions Gate Bridge and backing up traffic for a photo-opp Thursday morning.

Vancouver police said motorists heading across the Lions Gate Bridge around 8:30 a.m. called 9-1-1 after seeing a man wearing a headlamp and large backpack, climbing over the railing and pulling himself up the guy-wires to about 50 to 70 feet up the bridge deck.

When police arrived on the scene, they could not see the man from the bridge deck. High-angle rescue specialists from the Emergency Response Team were sent out to search the enclosed pathways and guy-wire systems on the bridge.

2 guys climbed the bridge today, immediately busted on the way down #eyophoto #vancouver #lionsgatebridge A post shared by Eyoälha (@eyoalha) on Jul 6, 2017 at 11:27am PDT

The two men, who are in their mid-20s, were taken into police custody and their camera equipment was seized, after they were seen scaling down the guy-wires to the bridge deck.

Police are recommending charges.