Vancouver police arrest 2 Washington State men after climbing Lions Gate Bridge for photo-op

Two men from Washington State have been arrested after climbing the Lions Gate Bridge and backing up traffic for a photo-opp Thursday morning.
Vancouver police said motorists heading across the Lions Gate Bridge around 8:30 a.m. called 9-1-1 after seeing a man wearing a headlamp and large backpack, climbing over the railing and pulling himself up the guy-wires to about 50 to 70 feet up the bridge deck.
Admittedly impressed and a little jealous, both of the guys who just got busted climbing to the top of lions gate bridge and the cops who got to climb up after them. The rebel bridge climbers were busted, 👮cops were nice. #rebelbridgeclimbers #copsonthebrige #goodcops #eyophoto #lionsgatebridgeclimber #vancouver
When police arrived on the scene, they could not see the man from the bridge deck. High-angle rescue specialists from the Emergency Response Team were sent out to search the enclosed pathways and guy-wire systems on the bridge.
The two men, who are in their mid-20s, were taken into police custody and their camera equipment was seized, after they were seen scaling down the guy-wires to the bridge deck.
Police are recommending charges.
