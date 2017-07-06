Saskatoon weather outlook: 30 degree temps with a heat wave move in

Story highlights Tornado in southeast Saskatchewan Severe thunderstorm watch Full sunshine returns Friday Heat wave ahead

Incoming upper ridge brings in a heat wave with loads of 30 degree temperatures ahead.

Storms Slam Southeast Saskatchewan

A tornado touched down in southeast Saskatchewan on Wednesday evening around 8:40 p.m. near the community of Alida, Sask.

Major structural damage to a house in the area was reported along with baseball hail.

Greg Johnson tweeted, "This tornado was spotted just a few minutes ago at Alida, SK main street. Photo by Debbie Fraser"#SKstorm #Sask pic.twitter.com/IIdT9HWr0a — Tiffany Lizée (@TiffanyGlobal) July 6, 2017

Baseball sized hail west of Alida Saskatchewan at 8:30 pm. Picture by Alysia Lea. #skstorm pic.twitter.com/pgiOAUr7Jr — Prairie Storm Report (@Prairie__WX) July 6, 2017

READ MORE: Tornado touches down in southeast Saskatchewan

Severe Thunderstorm Watch

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the Buffalo Narrows, La Ronge and Prince Albert National Park areas for conditions favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms.

Large hail and strong winds are the main threats with thunderstorms that may become severe as a low pressure system moves from northern Alberta into central Saskatchewan on Thursday afternoon and evening.

For the latest weather alerts download the Global News Skytracker weather app for iPhone, iPad or Android.

Saskatoon Forecast

Today

8 degrees was where Saskatoon started off the day under mostly sunny skies and light winds.

We quickly warmed up into the low 20s by mid-morning and into the mid 20s by noon as a few more clouds moved in.

23 degrees in Saskatoon under mostly sunny skies on this pretty nice morning! #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/8rccebuI6K — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) July 6, 2017

People are out enjoying the heat in Saskatoon over this noon hour! #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/znf52dk3JL — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) July 6, 2017

Clouds associated with some mid-level moisture and an upper disturbance will ripple through, bringing a chance of showers this afternoon as we warm up to a daytime high in the upper 20s.

Tonight

Skies will again clear tonight as we cool back to around 12 degrees.

Friday

A high pressure system will slide by on Friday, keeping skies sunny throughout the day with a very high UV index, meaning exposed skin can burn in minutes, so be sure to slap on some sunscreen.

Along with the sun will come the heat, with temperatures soaring into the 30s during the afternoon.

Weekend

Expect some clouds to build in during the day on Saturday before predominantly sunny skies return again on Sunday.

We will hit the peak of the heat this weekend as we get into the heart of an upper ridge, which will help boost daytime highs a few degrees into the low 30s both days.

Work Week Outlook

A low pressure system is expected to swing through on Monday, bringing in the clouds and a chance of showers or thunderstorms with a daytime high in the low 30s once again.

We’ll likely cool back into the high 20s on Tuesday behind the system with increasing sunshine during the week helping return afternoon temperatures back into the low 30s as the upper ridge rebuilds.

Dayna Parsons took this Your Saskatchewan photo at Canora Beach:

Saskatoon weather outlook is your source for Saskatoon’s most accurate forecast and is your one stop shop for all things weather for central and northern Saskatchewan with comprehensive, in depth analysis that you can only find here.