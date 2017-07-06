Edmonton police looking to identify man in fraud investigation

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) is turning to the public for help identifying a man wanted in a fraud investigation.

Police said on April 4, a man went into a bank in the area of 170 Street and Stony Plain Road and opened a bank account. Police said he used false information.

The man then deposited a cheque associated with another fraudulent bank account and withdrew a large sum of money, EPS said.

EPS said between April 4 and April 10, additional fraudulent transactions were reported at ATMs across the city. About $50,000 was withdrawn over the six days.

It’s believed the man may be connected to similar incidents at other financial institutions in the Edmonton area.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity is encouraged to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.