Montreal’s Trudeau airport to improve transit times at border

Trudeau airport.

New measures are being put in place to make it easier for travellers coming through Montreal’s Pierre Elliott Trudeau Airport.

Forty-eight automated kiosks have been added at the Canadian customs arrival area, 10 more than last year.

There are also eight new booths for custom agents, for a total of 35.

A new transit area has been created for passengers connecting to flights to other destinations.

These changes come after a recent report indicated that Trudeau airport had the longest customs wait times of any Canadian airport.

Many users last September reported having to wait over an hour to get through.

Airport officials say they hope tot urn things around during the busy summer travel period.

