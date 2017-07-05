Canada
July 5, 2017 9:27 pm
Updated: July 5, 2017 9:29 pm

Bear sighting at Saskatchewan campground spurs dangerous animal advisory

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

A dangerous animal advisory was issued on Wednesday by the Saskatchewan Ministry of Parks Culture and Sport for the area of Makwa Lake Provincial Park.

According to SaskAlert, a black bear sow with two cubs were sighted in Stabler Point Campground.

READ MORE: New Saskatchewan trapping seasons for black bears and cougars

The public is being warned to be very cautious as the animals are extremely dangerous.

If spotted, people are urged to leave the area or move indoors and report the sighting to local authorities by calling the Park Watch at 1-800-667-1788.

SaskAlert is the province’s alerting program used to inform the public of emergency situations in real-time.

