New Saskatchewan trapping seasons for black bears and cougars

The Saskatchewan Trappers Association says new trapping seasons for black bears and cougars will help curb increasing populations.

The Saskatchewan government has established additional trapping seasons for cougars and black bears.

“Both cougar and bear populations have been expanding into the southern portion of Saskatchewan,” Environment Minister Scott Moe said in a press release.

“Establishing additional trapping seasons will better manage these growing populations and help reduce human and livestock encounters for both species.”

Ministry officials said the number of incidental cougar captures has increased and formalizing a season will allow trappers to retain and sell their catch.

The new cougar season is trapping only and will run annually from Oct. 15 to March 31.

Ministry officials also said black bears are increasingly involved in public safety or livestock predation incidents.

A black bear opportunity is being offered from Sept. 10 to May 31 for southern fur conservation area (SFCA) licence holders. This is strictly a trapping season in wildlife management zones 30, 34 to 50, 52 to 55 and 68.

The Saskatchewan Trappers Association said these new fur seasons for black bears and cougars will help curb increasing populations, improve public safety and provide more harvesting opportunities for trappers.

Fur licences for the SFCA are $40 and $20 for the northern fur conservation area (NFCA).

