Meadow Lake RCMP trying to locate missing 33-year-old woman

Saskatchewan RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

Maria Paula Gauvin, 33, was last seen at a home in Meadow Lake at around 9:30 p.m. CT on June 29.

She is described as being of Aboriginal descent, approximately five-foot five and 180 pounds. Gauvin has long blond hair and brown eyes.

Police said she may be in the Sandy Bay, Prince Albert or James Smith Cree Nation area, however, this has not been confirmed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Meadow Lake RCMP at 306-236-2570 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.