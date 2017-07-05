Saskatoon police hand out 100 tickets to speeders near University Bridge

Saskatoon police officers continue to crack down on speeders in the city.

The latest speed enforcement took place on Tuesday near University Bridge, which police officials said has been a problem area for high-speed traffic in the past.

Between 9 a.m. CT and noon, police handed out 100 traffic tickets.

Police are using the latest crack down on speeders to remind drivers to slow down in the city and drive safely.

They added that enforcement measures will continue throughout July, with a particular attention to speeders in work zones and those who ignore construction signs.