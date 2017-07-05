7-year-old boy struck, killed by truck in Lloydminster, Alta.

A 7-year-old boy died Tuesday night after being hit by a vehicle while crossing an intersection in Lloydminster, Alta.

The RCMP said the collision happened at around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of 57 Avenue and 31 Street, near Rundell Park School.

The driver of the truck involved in the collision is being interviewed by police. An RCMP collision re-constructionist was on scene and was working with officers to determine the cause of the collision.

Anyone who witnessed the fatal incident is asked to contact Lloydminster RCMP.

The family of the young boy has been notified of his death.