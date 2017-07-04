Kaleden wildfire destroys home, threatening others; evacuation underway

UPDATE: Two homes are now confirmed destroyed in the Kaleden fire in the south Okanagan. The fire is 5.5 hectares. Thirty five firefighters with B.C. Wildfire Service are now battling the blaze along with crews from both the Penticton and Kaleden fire departments. Air tankers and helicopters are fighting the fire from the air as well.

A wildfire has destroyed a home in Kaleden and other houses are being threatened, according to RCMP.

Residents living on Tamarac Avenue and Oak Avenue have been evacuated and RCMP say there are reports of injuries.

@Global_Doris fire in Kaleden from East side road pic.twitter.com/hdaZsUsmXh — Barb Parker (@redhead1317) July 4, 2017

B.C. wildfire crews and the Kaleden Fire Department are fighting the blaze, which is estimated to be one hectare in size.

Air tankers and helicopters are on scene fighting the flames overhead.

More to come…