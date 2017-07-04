Canadian Armed Forces set to address appearance of members at Indigenous ceremony

Rear Admiral John Newton is set to make a statement after Canadian Armed Forces members appeared at an Indigenous protest in Halifax on Canada Day.

The Department of National Defence has confirmed to Global News that all five are members of the Canadian Armed Forces with at least two being members of the Royal Canadian Navy.

Newton is set to speak at 3:30 p.m. AT at the Rainbow Gate entrance to the Halifax Dockyard. Global News will be streaming that statement live.

‘Proud Boys’ incident

The five men, who said they were associated with “The Proud Boys, Martime chapter,” were filmed during an encounter at a ceremony to mourn the atrocities committed against Indigenous peoples.

Rebecca Moore, who organized the Indigenous ceremony, told the Canadian Press that dozens of people were gathered around the statue of Edward Cornwallis as Chief Grizzly Mamma, who is originally from British Columbia, shaved her head in act of mourning.

Cornwallis, as governor of Nova Scotia, founded Halifax in 1749 and soon after issued a bounty on Mi’kmaq scalps in response to an attack on colonists.

Moore said the group of men wore black polo shirts with yellow piping and sang God Save the Queen” as they walked toward the ceremony.

One of the men carried a Red Ensign, which was the national flag until it was replaced the by the Maple Leaf in 1965.

A spokesperson for Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan said he had been made aware of the incident and his office is following it closely.

— With files from Sean Previl, Global News and the Canadian Press