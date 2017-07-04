Don’t panic: message from Vancouver mortgage broker on impending interest rate hike

A well-known mortgage broker in Vancouver says the signs for an interest rate hike have been clear, but she expects the growth to be gradual.

Angela Calla thinks there is no reason for homeowners to panic, especially because the federal government has told Canadians to prepare for the increase, which should soften any financial blow.

Calla says, “even if you have a million dollar mortgage, you can expect that payment to go up $150 a month. We’ve been talking about interest rate hikes for seven years. So psychologically this will have more of an impact than it will monetarily.”

Calla advises anyone whose mortgage is coming up for renewal to look to find solutions a few months in advance.