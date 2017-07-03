Crews battling two-alarm Surrey house fire

Nearly two dozen firefighters are at the scene of a large house fire in Surrey.

Assistant Chief of Operations Chris Keon with the Surrey Fire Service said the two-alarm fire is on the 5200 block of Station Road.

The fire is mostly contained to the two-storey home’s roof, Keon said.

Keon said no one was hurt in the fire, but it’s still too early to tell how it broke out or how serious the damage is.

More to come…