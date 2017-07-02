Canada
Plateau stabbing sends two men to hospital

Two men were stabbed overnight just outside the Mont-Royal metro station. Sunday Jly2, 2017.

Two men were stabbed near the Mont-Royal metro overnight.

Police responded to a call at 1:00 a.m. When they arrived on the scene, two men were found stabbed in the upper body.

They secured a perimeter around the station and no metros were stopping for some time.

Both victims were taken to hospital.

A 29-year-old was in serious condition and underwent surgeries.

The second victim, a 32-year-old is in stable condition.

The men were allegedly involved in a verbal altercation in an establishment near Berri St. and Mont-Royal Ave.

Police say the fight spilled onto the streets, where the men were stabbed.

About 10 suspects took off on foot on Mont-Royal street, according to police.

Police are looking into surveillance video and meeting with witnesses to get a description of the suspects.

