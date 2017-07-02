Plateau stabbing sends two men to hospital
Two men were stabbed near the Mont-Royal metro overnight.
Police responded to a call at 1:00 a.m. When they arrived on the scene, two men were found stabbed in the upper body.
They secured a perimeter around the station and no metros were stopping for some time.
Both victims were taken to hospital.
A 29-year-old was in serious condition and underwent surgeries.
The second victim, a 32-year-old is in stable condition.
The men were allegedly involved in a verbal altercation in an establishment near Berri St. and Mont-Royal Ave.
Police say the fight spilled onto the streets, where the men were stabbed.
About 10 suspects took off on foot on Mont-Royal street, according to police.
Police are looking into surveillance video and meeting with witnesses to get a description of the suspects.
