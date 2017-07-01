Dead seal found in White Rock may have been shot, says Fisheries and Oceans Canada

Fisheries and Oceans Canada says a dead seal found earlier this week on East Beach in White Rock may have been shot to death.

“It was a dead harbor seal with blood coming from its nose and mouth, and had a plastic bag wrapped around its neck.”

“We identified that there is a possible bullet wound in the back of the head as well,” says Pacific Marine Mammal Co-ordinator Paul Cottrell.

He says if the bullet is still on the animal, they’ll investigate and, if possible, work backwards from there.

The seal was found by a local resident.

“We’re going to do a necropsy and find out what exactly is going on with this animal, because there’s multiple things. We’ll also have fisheries officers involved if it was a shooting, to see what we can do.”

Cottrell says it’s illegal to shoot harbor seals and sea lions unless you’re authorized through a license.

He adds in rare circumstances some First Nations food ceremonies will require one, but those are rare and he’s pretty sure that’s not the case.