Wendake Pow Wow not part of Canada 150 celebrations: officials
The annual Wendake Pow Wow at the Huron village just north of Quebec City is part of the official Canada 150 celebrations. It’s even the first event listed on a Quebec tourism webpage, but the chief insists his people are not celebrating the anniversary.
“No one should be forcing us to celebrate a Constitution that left us out,” said Konrad Sioui.
Opening performance at Wendake Pow Wow 2017 pic.twitter.com/WPEU6qUszs
— Raquel Fletcher (@RaquelGlobal) June 30, 2017
READ MORE: Quebec invests $147 million in five-year plan to help First Nations and Inuit
The pow wow received federal money though — $13,000 — specifically for the 150th anniversary, but the chief shares the same frustrations as many of Canada’s Aboriginal people — some of whom protested this week on Parliament Hill.
Wendake chief says they’re not celebrating #Canada150 but rather the entire history of Canada 🇨🇦 #powwow #quebec @TourismeWendake pic.twitter.com/yIkpoGOXwU
— Raquel Fletcher (@RaquelGlobal) June 30, 2017
At the same time, pow wow organizers think the controversy and media attention may draw more tourists this year. They’re hoping for more than 20,000.
READ MORE: Justin Trudeau says respect indigenous people who won’t celebrate Canada 150
Sioui acknowledged things have gotten better under the Trudeau government. It’s with the help of Heritage Canada that Wendake was able to build a new amphitheatre.
“It’s important recognition, you know,” Sioui said.
In First Nations culture, recognition is expressed by giving someone a feather — Sioui gave one to his local Liberal MP and federal Families Minister Jean Duclos, in thanks. So even if it’s not celebrating Canada’s past with indigenous people, Wendake is celebrating its future.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.