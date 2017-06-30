Wendake Pow Wow not part of Canada 150 celebrations: officials

The annual Wendake Pow Wow at the Huron village just north of Quebec City is part of the official Canada 150 celebrations. It’s even the first event listed on a Quebec tourism webpage, but the chief insists his people are not celebrating the anniversary.

“No one should be forcing us to celebrate a Constitution that left us out,” said Konrad Sioui.

The pow wow received federal money though — $13,000 — specifically for the 150th anniversary, but the chief shares the same frustrations as many of Canada’s Aboriginal people — some of whom protested this week on Parliament Hill.

At the same time, pow wow organizers think the controversy and media attention may draw more tourists this year. They’re hoping for more than 20,000.

Sioui acknowledged things have gotten better under the Trudeau government. It’s with the help of Heritage Canada that Wendake was able to build a new amphitheatre.

“It’s important recognition, you know,” Sioui said.

In First Nations culture, recognition is expressed by giving someone a feather — Sioui gave one to his local Liberal MP and federal Families Minister Jean Duclos, in thanks. So even if it’s not celebrating Canada’s past with indigenous people, Wendake is celebrating its future.