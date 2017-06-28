Quebec invests $147 million in five-year plan to help First Nations and Inuit
Quebec is investing $147 million to help the social and cultural development of First Nations and Inuit in the province.
With the five-year plan, the province wants to introduce new services to improve school dropout rates among other initiatives.
The province is also seeking to develop services for midwives and support women’s groups in the fight against sexual abuse.
The plan would provide better assistance in the justice and prison systems as well as finance programs to support native languages.
Quebec also announced it’s renewing, to the tune of $135 million over five years, a fund that focuses on economic and community projects.
That money is separate from the $147 million.
Premier Philippe Couillard made the announcements Wednesday in a Quebec City museum.
