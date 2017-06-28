Quebec invests $147 million in five-year plan to help First Nations and Inuit

Quebec is investing $147 million to help the social and cultural development of First Nations and Inuit in the province.

Premier says this action plan is also a step towards reconciliation #polqc pic.twitter.com/5J86qQxjkW — Raquel Fletcher (@RaquelGlobal) June 28, 2017

With the five-year plan, the province wants to introduce new services to improve school dropout rates among other initiatives.

The province is also seeking to develop services for midwives and support women’s groups in the fight against sexual abuse.

New government action plan recognizes systemic racism of First Nations & Inuit people in Quebec #polqc — Raquel Fletcher (@RaquelGlobal) June 28, 2017

The plan would provide better assistance in the justice and prison systems as well as finance programs to support native languages.

Quebec also announced it’s renewing, to the tune of $135 million over five years, a fund that focuses on economic and community projects.

"This has taken months & months of work" @MNAgeoffkelley. New action plan will dole out $145.3M over 5 yrs #polqc pic.twitter.com/iAh4O8cw3I — Raquel Fletcher (@RaquelGlobal) June 28, 2017

That money is separate from the $147 million.

Premier Philippe Couillard made the announcements Wednesday in a Quebec City museum.