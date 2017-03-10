Canada
March 10, 2017 5:13 pm

First Nations to have greater role in parks: federal environment minister

By Staff The Canadian Press

A research site in Banff National Park where Canadian scientists are studying the pika population.

Parks Canada
Federal Environment Minister Catherine McKenna says she supports a greater role for First Nations in creating new protected areas and managing the ones Canada already has.

Speaking at a parks conference in Banff, Alta., McKenna said indigenous protected areas will be one way Canada meets its international goal of conserving 17 per cent of its land by 2020.

Such areas would be identified and managed by local bands and have legislated legal status.

McKenna also said she supports expanding a program that uses First Nations to monitor and protect parks as well as guide visitors.

Both initiatives have strong support from indigenous people and were among recommendations in a report recently delivered to the government from its adviser on Arctic issues.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

