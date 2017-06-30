Here’s what you can do in Halifax on Canada Day

Canada Day is on Saturday, and there are several free events happening in Halifax and Dartmouth. Here are a few:

Fireworks

A fireworks show, dubbed a “pyro-musical” because the explosions will be in sync with the accompanying music, is scheduled to start at 10 p.m. at the Halifax Common. If the show needs to be cancelled due to rain, the call will be made at 9 p.m. If so, the show will be performed on Sunday at 10 p.m.

Deadmau5 and dancers

The Halifax Fuse Festival runs between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the Emera Oval at the Halifax Common. The event will showcase different dance groups with an emphasis on diversity.

When that event is over, a concert will start elsewhere in the park. Performers include Ashelin (5:20 p.m.), Matt Mays (8:15 p.m.), and Deadmau5 (10:10 p.m.).

Both events are free to attend.

WATCH: Halifax Regional Police and the Halifax Regional Municipality have been working together for months to strategize security measures for a massive Canada Day 150 event on the Halifax Commons. Alexa MacLean explains.

Tattoo parade

The Royal Nova Scotia International Tattoo will hold its annual parade around the Halifax’s Citadel Hill starting at 10:30 a.m. Here’s what it looked like last year.

Sullivan’s Pond concert

A concert will be held at the gazebo at Sullivan’s Pond in Dartmouth between 2 and 4 p.m. Performers include the Rock-A-Barons, and the BBQ Kings.

Pancakes

An 8 a.m. pancake breakfast will be offered at Dartmouth’s Alderney Landing until 10 and Halifax’s Grand Parade until 9. Note that it’s a “while supplies last” affair.

Free ferry rides, bus shuttles on Saturday

Halifax Transit will be running on a holiday schedule. A free shuttle bus service will be offered starting at 11 a.m. and ending on Sunday at 12:30 a.m.

“The Dartmouth Shuttle will travel between Dartmouth Bridge Terminal and Lower Water Street Terminal to North Park Street. The Halifax Shuttle will be travel between the Lacewood Terminal and Mumford Road Terminal to North Park Street. These will be the only stops where passengers can embark and disembark,” read the organization’s statement on the service.

Rides on the Alderney ferry route will be free on Saturday, but Halifax Transit asks people to drop off a non-perishable food donation at the terminals for Feed Nova Scotia.

More information can be found on Halifax Transit’s website.

We are experiencing increasing lateness across the fleet due to heavy traffic congestion throughout the city. #hfxtransit — Halifax Transit (@hfxtransit) June 30, 2017

Other things to keep in mind

With tens of thousands of people expected at some events, traffic is expected to be heavy.

If you plan to visit the currently disconnected Halifax boardwalk, don’t expect a floating bridge to be open yet. Instead, Lower Water Street between Prince and George streets will be open only to pedestrians for the long weekend to help with congestion.

The municipality will be enforcing certain security measures at the Halifax Common.

“If you plan ahead, the best way to get through some of the lines quicker, is if you don’t need a bag don’t bring one. Have an empty water bottle, we have water stations on site. There’s food vendors here, we have everything you’re going to need for the day,” a coordinator said on Thursday.

More information on events can be found on the municipality’s website.