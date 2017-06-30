Edmonton and Leduc County to sign annexation agreement

Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson and Leduc County Mayor John Whaley will sign an annexation agreement between the city and county on Friday.

The signing will take place at the Edmonton International Airport.

They will be joined by City of Leduc Mayor Greg Krischke, and Edmonton International Airport president and CEO Tom Ruth to announce the Inter-Jurisdiction Cooperation Accord — a joint planning partnership between all four jurisdictions.

Last fall, Edmonton reached a framework agreement with Leduc County to annex a nearly 9,500-hectare piece of land between 41 Avenue SW and the airport, west of the QEII, as well as a piece of land south of 41 Avenue SW near 50 Street.

The land Edmonton originally sought was about 2,584 hectares larger than what’s been agreed upon. The original ask included a piece of land west of the airport.

Edmonton had been trying to annex the land from Leduc County since 2013.

At the time, the city said the future of the airport lands would be determined over the next several months. The airport land is currently the property of Leduc County.

With files from Caley Ramsay, Global News