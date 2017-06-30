Justin Trudeau praises John Horgan but avoids disagreement over pipeline
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau issued a statement this morning on the change in government in B.C., saying he looks forward to to working closely with Premier-designate John Horgan.
“By coming together in a spirit of cooperation, I am confident that we can grow the industries and sectors at the heart of the province’s prosperity, while promoting clean growth and innovation and investing in public transit and green infrastructure,” said Trudeau.
READ MORE: A government falls and a new one is set to rise in British Columbia
However, he made no mention of the fact he supports the Trans Mountain oil pipeline expansion project, and Horgan is dead set against it.
Read the full statement:
The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the selection of a premier-designate in British Columbia:
“Under the leadership of John Horgan, the New Democratic Party will form government in British Columbia. I look forward to working closely with Premier-designate Horgan to deliver real results on the issues that matter to British Columbians and to all Canadians.
“By coming together in a spirit of cooperation, I am confident that we can grow the industries and sectors at the heart of the province’s prosperity, while promoting clean growth and innovation and investing in public transit and green infrastructure.
“I also look forward to working with Premier-designate Horgan to implement the Calls to Action of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission and the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, as we renew Canada’s nation-to-nation relationship with Indigenous Peoples.
“I thank Christy Clark for her work as premier and her public service contributions to the province, the people of British Columbia, and the country as a whole.”
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.