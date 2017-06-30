Justin Trudeau praises John Horgan but avoids disagreement over pipeline

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau issued a statement this morning on the change in government in B.C., saying he looks forward to to working closely with Premier-designate John Horgan.

“By coming together in a spirit of cooperation, I am confident that we can grow the industries and sectors at the heart of the province’s prosperity, while promoting clean growth and innovation and investing in public transit and green infrastructure,” said Trudeau.

However, he made no mention of the fact he supports the Trans Mountain oil pipeline expansion project, and Horgan is dead set against it.

Read the full statement: