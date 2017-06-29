Fan Walls and statue unveiled at Mosaic Stadium

A public art installation is now on display at Mosaic Stadium.

A white bronze statue reaching 18 feet, along with three fan walls, pay tribute to the Riders, their fans, the community of Regina and the region’s indigenous heritage. Each wall weighs around 14 tons and is 20 feet long.

“Public art is an important part of the fabric of our community,” stated Mayor Michael Fougere. “The statue and fan walls help emphasize that this stadium is a true community gathering place, inclusive to all.”

“This area, along with the rejuvenated Confederation Park, will bring people together and showcase the legacy of this project, the Saskatchewan Roughriders, and the City of Regina.”

The fan walls are engraved with the names of fans who have contributed to the Build The Pride program. There is also an indigenous wall, which features both First Nations and Metis culture and the buffalo.

“We are so proud to unveil this tribute to our fans and this community.” said Craig Reynolds, Roughriders President and CEO. “We would like to recognize everyone who participated in making a contribution to the Build the Pride Campaign. We would like to specifically thank the Robert Kramer family for their significant contribution to the development of this space and their decades of support for the Saskatchewan Roughriders.”