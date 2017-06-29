NDG domestic disturbance leads to arrest by Montreal SWAT team

The Montreal police swat team was called to subdue a 29-year-old man in the city’s Notre-Dame-de-Grace borough Thursday morning.

Montreal police received a 911 call reporting a domestic disturbance at an apartment complex on Wilson Street near De Maisonneuve Boulevard at 4 a.m.

Upon arriving on the scene, police say they found the suspect in crisis and he refused to co-operate and leave the apartment peacefully.

The Montreal police swat team was called in to subdue the suspect.

At around 8:15 a.m. the Montreal police swat team used a Taser to pacify the man. He was then transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“The 29-year-old female victim was unharmed,” said Montreal police spokesperson Caroline Chevrefils.

“The suspect will be facing criminal charges of assault, uttering death threats and confinement.”

A perimeter was set up in the area during the operation and investigation.

About 40 residents were told to leave their nearby homes during the operation.