NDG domestic disturbance leads to arrest by Montreal SWAT team
The Montreal police swat team was called to subdue a 29-year-old man in the city’s Notre-Dame-de-Grace borough Thursday morning.
Montreal police received a 911 call reporting a domestic disturbance at an apartment complex on Wilson Street near De Maisonneuve Boulevard at 4 a.m.
Upon arriving on the scene, police say they found the suspect in crisis and he refused to co-operate and leave the apartment peacefully.
The Montreal police swat team was called in to subdue the suspect.
At around 8:15 a.m. the Montreal police swat team used a Taser to pacify the man. He was then transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
“The 29-year-old female victim was unharmed,” said Montreal police spokesperson Caroline Chevrefils.
“The suspect will be facing criminal charges of assault, uttering death threats and confinement.”
A perimeter was set up in the area during the operation and investigation.
About 40 residents were told to leave their nearby homes during the operation.
