Crime
June 29, 2017 1:02 pm

NDG domestic disturbance leads to arrest by Montreal SWAT team

Justin Bulman By Producer  Global News

Montreal police SWAT team makes arrest in NDG Thursday morning. File photo. Thursday, June 29, 2017.

Global News
A A

The Montreal police swat team was called to subdue a 29-year-old man in the city’s Notre-Dame-de-Grace borough Thursday morning.

Montreal police received a 911 call reporting a domestic disturbance at an apartment complex on Wilson Street near De Maisonneuve Boulevard at 4 a.m.

READ MORE: Canada-wide warrant issued for man wanted in connection with NDG homicide

Story continues below

Upon arriving on the scene, police say they found the suspect in crisis and he refused to co-operate and leave the apartment peacefully.

The Montreal police swat team was called in to subdue the suspect.

At around 8:15 a.m. the Montreal police swat team used a Taser to pacify the man. He was then transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“The 29-year-old female victim was unharmed,” said Montreal police spokesperson Caroline Chevrefils.

“The suspect will be facing criminal charges of assault, uttering death threats and confinement.”

A perimeter was set up in the area during the operation and investigation.

About 40 residents were told to leave their nearby homes during the operation.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Caroline Chevrefils
Domestic Disturbance
Montreal Police
NDG
SWAT
Taser

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News