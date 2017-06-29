Quebec man killed in motorcycle crash: New Brunswick RCMP
New Brunswick RCMP say a 79-year-old man from Point-aux-Trembles, Que., has died after a motorcycle crash.
According to police, officers responded to a report of a crash near Renous, N.B. on Wednesday shortly before 3:00 p.m.
It appears the motorcycle lost control while negotiating a turn in the road.
The rider was the only person on the motorcycle and died at the scene.
RCMP say the cause of the crash is still under investigation.
