June 29, 2017 12:24 pm

Quebec man killed in motorcycle crash: New Brunswick RCMP

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

File / Global News
New Brunswick RCMP say a 79-year-old man from Point-aux-Trembles, Que., has died after a motorcycle crash.

According to police, officers responded to a report of a crash near Renous, N.B. on Wednesday shortly before 3:00 p.m.

It appears the motorcycle lost control while negotiating a turn in the road.

The rider was the only person on the motorcycle and died at the scene.

RCMP say the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

