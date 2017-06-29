Stephen Ames, Rod Spittle join 2017 Shaw Charity Classic

Canadians Stephen Ames and Rod Spittle have been added to the star-studded field set to tee off in Calgary during the 2017 Shaw Charity Classic.

Ames said he hopes to have the chance to put on the winner’s white Stetson cowboy hat.

The Calgarian, who captured his first PGA TOUR Champions victory in April at the Mitsubishi Electric Classic, will make his fourth trip to Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club since joining the 50+ Tour.

“I absolutely love it out here on the PGA TOUR Champions, and I always look forward to coming home, playing in front of the big crowds in Calgary, and seeing a lot of familiar faces walking around the golf course,” Ames said in a Thursday news release.

“It was a real thrill to finally win out here and would be nice to celebrate another one at the Shaw Charity Classic’s fifth anniversary.”

Meanwhile, Spittle, born in Ontario, is the only other Canadian to win a tournament on the 50-and-over Tour since he joined it in 2005.

“It’s very special to have the Canadian flag on my bag, and I can’t think of what would be better than to see the maple leaf at the top of the leaderboard of the Shaw Charity Classic in what is such a special year for the country,” Spittle said.

“I just love getting back to Calgary and getting introduced on that first tee as one of a few Canadians in the field. We are bonded by the flag with the crowd and that is just really cool.”

The 2017 Shaw Charity Classic runs at the Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club from Aug. 30 to Sept. 3.