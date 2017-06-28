City announces community hubs for 6 Calgary communities

The City of Calgary is hoping to bring people together through the launch of six new community hubs over the next five years.

Two community hubs are already up and running at Village Square Leisure Centre and the Genesis Centre in the North of McKnight area. The rest will be built in the communities of Bowness, Greater Forest Lawn, Sunalta and Vista Heights.

The city said in a statement on Wednesday that the hubs will act as a “community living room,” by providing a place for Calgarians to connect.

Each hub will be unique in the resources it provides, the city said. That could include financial literacy training, seniors’ activities, childcare, counselling and community kitchens.

“Community hubs are powerful and effective ways to build community and fight poverty,” said Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi.

“They empower citizens to shape and build the kind of community in which they want to live and thrive.”

The city said the community centres are a partnership between itself, the Rotary Club of Calgary and the United Way of Calgary and Area.

“Community hubs… empower communities to be strong, supportive and inclusive; and provide easy access to supports, services and resources,” said Karen Young, president and CEO of the United Way of Calgary.

The city said, so far, donors have contributed $3.8 million to the community hubs initiative.

Visit calgaryunitedway.org for more information.