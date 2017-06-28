Vulcan hosts Canada Day fundraiser to raise money for new Star Trek-themed pool

It’s hoped a Canada Day fundraiser in Vulcan, Alta,. will help the town get one step closer to building a new Star Trek-themed swimming pool.

The town’s current pool was built in 1977 and isn’t in great shape. Vulcan Lions Club member Ron Market says it’s leaking and has a soft floor.

“They have a lot of problems with leakage in the pool. They had fixed the liner in the pool numerous times and the staff are saying that it sort of has a spongy bottom, and they think that the sub-material under the pool has shifted or has dropped. The reason for that is because of all the leakage in the pool. The pipes that are connected are all corroded.”

In total, $3 million is needed to construct the new pool, which will include a Starship Enterprise spray park. So far, the Lions Club has helped raise half a million dollars and has also applied for several government grants.

In an effort to raise more money, the town is hosting a day-long Canada Day fundraiser. The fundraiser starts at 8 a.m. and includes a silent auction, beer gardens, horseshoe tournament, carnival games, live music and a fireworks display.

All of the proceeds from the event will go toward building the new community pool.

With files from Dallas Flexhaug