Hiker lost near Squamish
June 28, 2017 12:20 am

Plea for help to find man thought lost in back country north of Squamish

By Digital Reporter  CKNW

Friends and family believe Nile Sinnes may be lost in the mountains somewhere north or east of Lillooet.

Squamish RCMP
Friends and family of a missing 18-year-old man are making a desperate plea for help finding him.

Nile Sinnes was last seen at his home in Squamish on June 18, and is believed to have disappeared somewhere in the back country north of there.

According to the Squamish RCMP, Sinnes told his family he had plans to head into the mountains, but never specified exactly where he was going.

Officials say Sinnes is known to be an avid outdoorsman who travels widely to camp, but that it’s unlike him to be out of contact for so long.

Friends and family held a meeting for volunteer searchers Tuesday, and have taken to Facebook to appeal for help in the search.

An expanded search in the back country is planned for this coming weekend, with a focus on areas north and east of Lillooet.

Sinnes is believed to be driving a Ford F150 described as beige or gold, and may be in the area around Lillooet.

Squamish RCMP

Sinnes is believed to be driving a beige or gold 2003 Ford F150 with a plywood tailgate and a sticker that says “save a cow, eat a vegetarian,” and a BC License plate numbered KW 4277.

He’s describes as a white male, six feet tall with a slim build, brown hair, and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Squamish RCMP.

