Kratom, a controversial herbal product, seized from 2 Edmonton stores: Health Canada

Kratom, an unauthorized herbal product that Health Canada says has the potential to “pose serious health risks when swallowed or inhaled” has been seized from two different retail stores in Edmonton.

In a news release issued on Tuesday, Health Canada said kratom was seized from a store called Jupiter on Whyte Avenue and another called Bogart’s Pipes and Papers on 132 Avenue, adding the product is illegal to sell without its authorization.

According to Health Canada, kratom – which is derived from a southeast Asian plant – may have “narcotic and stimulant-like effects and has potential for abuse and dependence.” The agency said it can produce side effects like drowsiness, nausea, vomiting, seizures, liver toxicity and excessively rapid heartbeat.

Health Canada said the following kratom products were confiscated from the two shops:

Jupiter Maeng Da Kratom

Kratom Zone Bali Kratom Powder

Kratom Zone Horned Leaf Maeng Da Kratom Powder

Kratom Zone Maeng Da Kratom Powder

Kratom Zone Malay Kratom Powder

Kratom Zone Red Vein Kratom

Kratom Zone White Vein Kratom Powder

View photos of some of the kratom products seized below:

Any consumers who have bought or used the product are asked to stop using it and to consult with their doctor.

To check whether products have been authorized for sale by Health Canada, click here.

Health Canada says it is working with the Canada Border Services Agency to prevent kratom products from entering the country.