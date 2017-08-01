‘It’s who we are’: Celebrating 25 years of Point Wish Softball Tournament

The Point Wish Softball Tournament is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.

Members of the Pointe-Saint-Charles community have been hosting the annual softball tournament with proceeds going to the Children’s Wish Foundation of Canada since 1993.

The Wish Foundation of Canada collects funds to grant wishes to children between the ages of three and 17 who are diagnosed with a life-threatening illness.

“We wanted to do something for The Point, which kind of had a rough reputation,” said Howie Myers, a Point Wish softball tournament founders.

“We threw together a 12-team tournament quickly in the pouring rain.”

Throughout the years, the tournament has evolved from a small-scale event.

Funds were initially raised by selling beverages from the back of a pick-up truck; now, a transport truck brings in the weekend’s supplies.

The first edition of the tournament generated roughly $5,700 despite the rainy weekend at LeBer Park.

25 years later, The Point Wish Softball Tournament has raised over a million dollars with annual donations exceeding $60,000.

Up to 40 teams from the south shore, West Island, Quebec City and Ontario take part — there’s even a wait-list for new teams looking to play.

Point Wish Softball Tournament organizer Howie Myers accepts honour from Juli Meilleur at the Children’s Wish Foundation of Canada annual gala in 2015.

In 2016, the tournament was recognized at the Children’s Wish Foundation of Canada gala in Ottawa, receiving an honour for being the largest donor from a third party event in Quebec — and one of the largest in Canada.

“Many children have wishes granted every year because of the Point Wish tournament,” said Juli Meilleur, the organization’s Quebec provincial director.

The tournament moved to Arthur-Therrien Park in the mid-2000s as interest increased and more teams got involved.

Myers says volunteers show up to help at the tournament; he doesn’t even have to make a phone call to get people on-board.

As all tournaments have a prize for its champions, winners are awarded “The Point Wish” jackets.

But the real winner is “The Wish Kid” and their family.

Every year, Myers and his team reach out to a family that is going through hard times.

“I love it when Sunday arrives and we get to personally meet the wish child and his family,” said Kathy Power, who’s been volunteering at the tournament for over 12 years.

“Makes me proud to see what we do to make a difference in this child’s life. How happy we make [them] for this one day.”

“The Wish Kid” is brought onto the field in a limousine to throw the ceremonial first pitch of the final.

After the last team standing is awarded their jackets, Myers awards the Ashley Willet Award to a community member or team that stood out over the weekend.

“It was awarded to me for being the dedicated volunteer of the year, the one that does a lot behind scenes. I, as others, do a lot and never expect anything in return,” said Power.

“I was proud at that moment of what I and others do to make this tournament a success.”

The 25th edition of The Point Wish Softball Tournament takes place at Verdun’s Arthur-Therrien Park baseball diamond from Aug. 4 – 6.