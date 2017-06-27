Colin Montgomerie to attend Shaw Charity Classic for third time in 2017

Scottish golfer Colin Montgomerie is hoping his third time at the Shaw Charity Classic is a charm.

After a runner-up finish in 2015, followed by a sixth-place outing in his second quest to secure a famed White Stetson of his own in Calgary, Montgomerie will be teeing up at the 2017 tournament.

“When you finish second at an event you always want to come back, but that is not the only reason I want to be in Calgary,” Montgomerie said in a Tuesday news release.

“I enjoy all of the PGA TOUR Champions events, but this one is a special one. The course is absolutely perfect, and the tournament has given, not only me tremendous support, but is simply fantastic the way it treats all of the players.

“It has been voted the number one Tour event twice for a reason, and as long as I’m on this Tour, I’ll be participating in the Shaw Charity Classic.”

Montgomerie captured his 50th professional win last year – just a couple of weeks after the Shaw Charity Classic – when he finished on top at the Pacific Links Bear Mountain Championship in Victoria.

“Montgomerie is one of those rare players that moves the needle so it is a huge win for us to have him back on the tee sheet this year in Calgary,” Shaw Charity Classic executive director Sean Van Kesteren said.

“Monty has always been in the hunt at our event, and I know for sure he has some unfinished business he’d like to settle when he returns in August.”

The 2017 Shaw Charity Classic runs at the Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club from Aug. 30 to Sept. 3.