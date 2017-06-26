Radiologist tops New Brunswick list of highest-billing doctors at $1.5M

New Brunswick announced on Monday that they will now disclose how much the province’s medical professionals bill the province — with the 2015-2016 period being the first period to ever be released.

The move to disclose payments comes after a 2012 recommendation from the auditor general and the passing of legislation in 2015 that permitted the disclosure.

“Transparency and accountability are of the utmost importance for your government,” said Health Minister Victor Boudreau in a press release on Monday. “We are proud to follow through on our commitment to publish payments made to medical practitioners who work in our province.”

The New Brunswick Medical Society could not immediately be reached for comment.

The amounts disclosed in the documents only show the gross amount each doctor was paid. They don’t reflect the expenses each person paid for staff, offices or equipment. So the payments don’t reflect their total income.

According to the records, medical professionals billed anywhere from $50,000 to $1,550,000 in the 2015-2016 fiscal year.

Stewart MacMillan, a radiologist in Miramichi billed the province between $1,500,000 and $1,550,000. That’s the highest amount billed by any doctor in New Brunswick.

The document does not disclose exact dollar amounts, but instead presents ranges of $50,000.

In total, payments to 1,683 medical professionals were disclosed.

Anyone who billed less than $50,000 was not disclosed on the list.

Only 18 professionals in the province billed more than $1,000,000 with the majority receiving payments of less than $400,000.

The New Brunswick government said that it will continue to disclose payment medical professionals in the future.