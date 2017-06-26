Early morning fire in east Edmonton shuts down part of 101 Avenue

Edmonton firefighters were called around 5:30 a.m. Monday to an apartment fire in the Terrace Heights neighbourhood.

Smoke could be seen billowing from a two-story building on 101 Avenue near 73 Street.

Edmonton police said 101 Avenue, between 71 and 75 Streets, was closed in both directions because of the fire. Drivers were asked to avoid the area.

The road closure was expected to last several hours.

There’s no word on injuries or what caused the fire.

More to come…