Security video appears to capture brazen daytime Surrey shooting

Police are on scene in Surrey investigating a brazen daylight drive-by shooting in a residential neighbourhood.

Surrey RCMP was called to 86th Avenue and Prestige Place around 3 p.m., where witnesses describe hearing multiple gunshots.

“I heard a car drive by and it sounded like fireworks, it was like a rapid shooting, and we just came out and saw all the debris on the ground,” said neighbour Samatha Wyse.

Wyse said bullet shells and shredded tire material were left in the street afterwards, and that police also told her one of the weapons was an automatic weapon.

A nearby parked vehicle appears to have also been struck by a stray bullet and has a smashed out window.

Caught on tape

Security video shot in the area appears to have captured the incident.

On the video, a silver pickup truck and white sedan can be seen driving towards one another, then appear to collide.

Two suspects dressed in dark clothing get out of the truck, and at least one of them appears to begin shooting an automatic weapon.

The white sedan and truck then drive off in opposite directions.

A short time later, police and firefighters were called to nearby Port Kells where a pickup truck with its license plates removed was found engulfed in flames.

No word yet on possible victims. Police have yet to comment on the shooting.

More to come…