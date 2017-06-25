Early morning crash sends car into west side Vancouver home

Five people were taken to hospital with minor injuries early Sunday morning after a collision that that sent a car crashing into a house.

Vancouver police say they were called to the crash on West 12th Avenue near Blenheim Street just after midnight.

Investigators say three vehicles were involved, including an Evo car and a large pickup truck, both of which were seriously damaged.

No one inside the house was hurt, but the exterior of the home suffered some minor damage.

Police say an investigation is ongoing into the cause of the crash.