Eskimos fend off Lions in season opener

The regular season opener between the Eskimos and BC Lions in Vancouver came down to who had the ball last, with Edmonton coming out on top 30-27.

After tying the game late in the fourth quarter with a touchdown, the BC Lions missed a 32-yard convert, leaving the door open for Mike Reilly to throw a strike to Brandon Zylstra which resulted in a 76-yard gain.

Sean Whyte then chipped in his third field goal of the night for the win: a nine-yarder with no time left on the clock.

Reilly went 20 for 28 passing and threw for 315 yards and two touchdowns, while newcomer Duke Williams put in an impressive performance recording 110 yards and a touchdown on four receptions. Running back John White had 104 yards on the ground to go along with Zylstra’s 152 yards receiving.

“The thing I love about this team is we fight until the very end,” said Reilly. “And we’ve been that way for a while now, but it was great to see the young guys really embrace that attitude and the culture that we’ve been trying to build here for a number of years. We had a lot of young guys step up and make great plays offensively, defensively, special teams; and it took a team effort to win that game, that’s a very good football team that we played against.”

It wasn’t all good news though, as star linebacker JC Sherritt went down favouring the lower part of his left leg at the beginning of the second quarter, and did not return to the game after being helped back to the sideline.

“It’s just a lower body injury right now,” said head coach Jason Mass. “We’ll assess it tomorrow. Hopefully we get back and hopefully get him check out by the docs and let them diagnose it correctly before we go ahead and speculate.”

The Eskimos will look to carry the momentum from win over the Lions into their home opener on the Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium on Friday night with the Montreal Alouettes in town.

The Countdown to Kick-off begins at 6:30 p.m., on 630 CHED, with the kick-off at 8 p.m. (td)