Saanich police issue warning after pair of similar sexual assaults

Saanich Police are looking for a man in connection with a pair of similar sex assaults in the Gordon Head area.

Police say the first incident took place on June 11, when a pair of women in their 20s were walking near Blair Park and one of them needed to urinate.

While she had stopped near some bushes a man on a bicycle rode up, jumped off of his bike and landed on her.

While she was knocked down, the man sexually assaulted her before riding off.

A second incident happened Friday, around 11:30 p.m. on Torquay Dr. near Shelbourne Street.

In a similar circumstance, a woman who was walking with a group of friends needed to urinate and ducked down a pathway for privacy.

A man then ran up and knocked her over before sexually assaulting her. The suspect fled when she screamed for help.

Police say while both assaults share similarities, including the suspect description, it’s not clear yet if the incidents are linked.

Both incidents took place a short walk from the University of Victoria.

The suspect is described as a thin, white man between the ages of 18 and 25 with short, brown hair.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Saanich Police or Crimestoppers.