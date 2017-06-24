Toronto police officers heading to New York for Pride festivities

Some Toronto police officers are heading south of the border to participate in New York City’s Pride events after members of the Toronto police service were banned from participating in Toronto’s Pride parade in uniform.

Const. Paul Regan is en route to New York and says he couldn’t be more excited.

“This is the most fantastic thing that we’ve done as police service in the last five years, that I can recall,” he said.

“It’s amazing that we are going to New York City to march in a Pride march with New York Police Department and our brothers and sisters from across North America.”

The Gay Officers Action League (GOAL) of New York extended the invitation, requesting Toronto police join uniformed members of the NYPD marching band and colour guard in the June 25 event.

The invitation comes after controversy over police participation in the Toronto event began at last year’s parade, when activist group Black Lives Matter halted the parade and refused to budge until a list of demands was signed — including the exclusion of uniformed officers from the parade.

“It’s disappointing, but I’m hopeful that the [police] chief and Pride Toronto will reach a solution that will have us back there next year, and the timing couldn’t be better with New York Pride [extending] their invitation to us,” Regan said.

Mike McCormack, president of Toronto Police Association, is also travelling to New York for the event.

“It’s really great that [New York City’s]… Pride organizers can be progressive and inclusive,” McCormack said.

“The sad part is, we couldn’t even do this in our own city, and we are supposed to be a world-class city.”

Non-uniformed officers are still allowed to participate in the Toronto march with community groups, the city or their own group.

— With files from Jessica Patton