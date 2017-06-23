Vancouver Fire reminds of $500 cigarette disposal fine ahead of hot weekend

It could cost you $500 to smoke a single cigarette – that is, if you don’t discard it properly.

Vancouver Fire and Rescue are reminding people of the penalty with scorching temperatures expected across the region, which raises the potential for brush fires caused by lit cigarette butts.

Captain Jonathan Gormick says the bylaw – first introduced last month – was something the city felt compelled to introduce.

“Everyone should know that’s inappropriate. We’ve done the education campaigns, it’s just common sense not to throw lit smoking material on the ground but it still continues, so some small punitive measure was really the next step.”

During 2015’s unforgettably hot summer, Gormick says there was a massive increase in brush fires caused by improperly discarded smoking materials.

“We really hope we never have to issue a ticket, we hope people get the message and dispose of their smoking material appropriately,” says Gormick.

But in case they don’t, he hopes the fine will help the cause.