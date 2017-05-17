Vancouverites can now be fined $500 for discarded cigarette that starts a fire

A number of new changes to the City of Vancouver’s fire bylaw could cost offenders a pretty penny.

From now on, Vancouver Fire & Rescue Services says a fine of $500 can be levied against anyone who discards burning material that creates a hazardous situation.

Anyone tossing cigarettes or other burning material onto grass, vegetation or debris can be fined by a fire prevention officer or police officer.

Capt. Jonathan Gormick, public information officer with Vancouver Fire & Rescue Services, told Global News no such fines have been levied before.

In addition, fines of $750 per day can now be levied against property owners who leave unoccupied buildings in an unsecured state to help combat an ongoing increase in vacant-home fires and vandalism.

Finally, anyone found to have maliciously activated a fire alarm system, or falsely and maliciously reported a fire could now be subject to a $500 fine.

Mandatory carbon monoxide alarms

Gormick says carbon monoxide alarms will now be mandatory for all residential buildings in Vancouver.

An exception will exist for homes with no fuel-fired appliances and no attached garage.

Carbon monoxide is an odourless, colourless, poisonous gas emitted as a by-product of combustion. Earlier this year, a family of four lost their lives in Ashcroft, B.C. to suspected carbon monoxide poisoning, and Gormick says the City of Vancouver has seen more than its fair share of near misses.

Carbon monoxide alarms have been mandatory in most homes in Ontario since 2014.

The new amendments to Vancouver’s fire bylaw went into effect on Tuesday.