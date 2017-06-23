Abbotsford School District releases report into deadly stabbing of student last fall

The Abbotsford School District has released a report with 31 recommendations following a deadly stabbing that killed one student and injured another last Nov.

The recommendations include revisiting a number of safety measures during lockdown situations, and overall safety and access to schools.

One includes installing a barrier between the Fraser Valley Regional public library and the school’s library, to better manage school access.

READ MORE: Did the Abbotsford stabbing suspect fall through the cracks of our mental health system?

The report also mentions a review of the location of school offices and building security improvements where feasible.

On Nov. 1, 13-year-old Letisha Reimer died after a man entered Abbotsford Senior Secondary and stabbed her and injured another teen girl.

CKNW has reached out to the School District for comment.

Read the full report:

Abbotsford School District report into deadly stabbing last fall by CKNW980 on Scribd