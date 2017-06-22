Roy Green Show returns to CKNW AM980 in July

It is a thrill to be rejoining the News Talk 980 CKNW Vancouver weekend broadcast lineup. For Lower Mainland listeners to British Columbia’s legendary CKNW, The Roy Green Show will air Saturdays noon – 2 p.m. (PT) and Sundays 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. (PT) starting July 8.

I have the privilege of working with great new weekend additions to CKNW. John Daly’s Back on the Beat program airs Saturdays 11 a.m. (PT). John is award-winning and spent more than 35 years breaking stories for Global News B.C.

Laurel Gregory’s Family Matters digs into the tough parenting questions, polling both parents and kids from 11:30 – noon (PT).

For tech questions and issues Canada’s friendliest tech expert Mike Agerbo expands his radio presence with The App Show, Sundays at 10a.m. (PT) which will rate the latest apps and unlock software secrets for smartphones, tablets, TVs and more.

Each Saturday and Sunday you and I, across Canada, take on the stories, issues and people you want to share your views about. The Roy Green Show will be heard on CKNW AM 980 Vancouver, News Talk 770 Calgary, 630 CHED Edmonton, Talk Radio AM640 Toronto, AM900 CHML Hamilton, AM980 News London.