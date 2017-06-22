Here are the 10 most expensive homes in New Brunswick on the market right now

New Brunswick might have one of the most affordable housing markets in the country, according to the Canadian Real Estate Association, but that doesn’t mean that there aren’t a fair share of expensive homes in the province.

From Saint John to Queens, these are the 10 most expensive homes in the market, according to Point2Homes.com.

1) Route 785, Utopia, $6,900,000

This four bedrooms, five bath home is the most expensive home for sale in the province. The home features a modern design and 5.5 acres of waterfront landscape. The estate also contains a grass tennis court, waterfront beach volleyball court and playground as well as two pools.

2) 8 Rothesay Park Rd., Rothesay, $3,800,000

If you’re looking for a large home that’s close to Saint John then you found it. Located just 15 minutes out of the city this home comes equipped with 250 feet of private waterfront. The 14,000 square foot home includes an athletic wing, sauna and hot tub. Outside is an outdoor fire place and a saline pool.

3) 365 Knowlesville Rd., Knowlesville, $2,200,0000

Styled as an equestrian estate, this 230-acre property features a five-horse barn, horse ring and 30 acres of pasture. This one is a nature lover’s dream with access to wooded areas perfect for hunting or maple production.

4) 81 Harbour View Lane, Charlotte, $1,997,000

An oceanfront estate the takes in the Bay of Fundy, Chacook and St. Andrews harbours, this 4,200-square-foot home feature a 360-degree turret that you can use to enjoy the view.

5) 406 West Tenants Cove Rd., Lower Kars, $1,900,000

Another equestrian estate that features an onsite winery and 140 acres of waterfront space. The equipment necessary for wine production is sold with the house as well as five stables and a horse run. The five bedroom main residence was originally built as a farm house in 1836.

6) 3235 Lower Cambridge Rd., Queens, $1,650,000

Looking for a home where you’re able to anchor your large boats, yachts or even a sea plane, then this estate might be for you. The 3,200-square-foot home features an in ground pool and two fireplaces. The estate also has a on-site trout pound, three garages and six acres of private woodland.

7) 5 Lake Edwards Rd., Lake Edwards, $1,400,000

This 232-acre estate comes with its own 40-acre private lake and features a two-car garage, barn, dock, workshop and hangar. The three bedroom house is located 20 kilometres outside of Grand Falls.

8) 95 Gilespie, Dieppe, $1,399,000

This estate feature seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms to compliment its 8,500 square foot living space. The house also features an in-home gym, music lounge, games room and family room.

9) 3479 Lower Cambridge Rd., Cambridge Narrows, $1,395,000

Built in a chalet style this three-bedroom home comes fully furnished and includes a chef’s kitchen, hot tub, walk-in closet and three-car garage. There’s also plenty of space to explore with the chalet built on an 18 acre equestrian estate that includes a riding arena and stable.

10) 100 Brigadoon Terrace, Saint John, $1,380,000

This 2.6-acre property features 450 feet of private waterfront on Saint John’s Kennebecasis River. The house features five bedrooms, a six person hot tub and covered deck. The landscaped grounds include fruit trees, berry bushes, grapes and strawberries.