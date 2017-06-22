Driver charged in death of London Free Press carrier to be sentenced

A 23-year-old man who pleaded guilty in a fatal drunk driving crash is expected to learn his fate on Thursday.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Jinghao Zhou, a Chinese national, who pleaded guilty last month to impaired driving causing death in connection with a collision last November that claimed the life of Gloria Chivers, 60.

The London Free Press carrier died following the head-on crash near Richmond Street and Sunningdale Road West.

The agreed-upon statement of facts shows that at around 2:45 a.m. on Nov. 24, 2016, Zhou was driving a rented 2017 Dodge Durango and ran a red light, hitting Chivers’ 2005 Pontiac Sunfire – which was stopped at the red light in the left-hand turn lane.

It is estimated Zhou was travelling 188 km/hr at the time of the collision, with the Sunfire coming to rest 91.3 metres from the point of impact and the Durango 188.8 metres away.

Zhou was extricated from the vehicle but not injured. A witness and an emergency responder smelled alcohol on his breath and noted he had slurred speech and bloodshot, glossy eyes.

At around 4:30 a.m., the coroner attended the scene and pronounced Chivers dead. Roughly an hour later, Zhou submitted to a breath test and blew 0.199; a second test soon after resulted in 0.184, more than double the legal limit of .08.

During an appearance at the London courthouse in May, Zhou also pleaded guilty to charges related to using a fraudulent passport to get into the country.

He arrived in Canada in Vancouver on Aug. 22, 2013, and attended Brock University in St. Catharines for a month. He dropped out and applied to King’s University in London and was accepted but was required to take ESL courses. He failed at Fanshawe College, enrolled in the London Language Institute, but did not attend or take any tests. He then started a business — a fish and tackle shop — which closed in September 2016.

Zhou then met a contact in an internet chat group and paid him $17,500 for a work permit. The e-application was granted but documents were falsified to say he graduated from Seneca College in International Business.

Zhou’s parents were in the courtroom when he pleaded guilty last month, and have been in Canada since his arrest.

After completing his sentence in Canada, Zhou is expected to be deported to China.