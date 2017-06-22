When marijuana is legalized, what rights will landlords have?

Once marijuana is legalized in Canada, what rights will landlords have?

That’s the question being put to the federal government by the President of the Fraser Valley Real Estate Board Gopal Sahota.

READ MORE: Different takes for different provinces as Canada moves to legalize pot

Sahota says, “when it comes to tenants growing plants in these premises what are the rules, previously something as defined as a grow op, when this legislation comes in from the federal government, what is the definition of a grow op going to be and is it going to change and if at all or what is the remediation going to be?”

Sahota was speaking to the Surrey Board of Trade’s Annual General Meeting.

READ MORE: Ottawa sticks with pot deadline despite provincial concerns

He says the demand for Surrey real estate is “remarkable” right now with detached homes selling in an average of 24 days.

He says the average price of a house in Surrey now is just under 1-million-dollars; in South Surrey the average price is 1.5-million.