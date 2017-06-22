Attack at Moody Park in New Westminster sends man to Hospital
A A
New Westminster Police confirm there was an attack at Moody Park Wednesday afternoon.
One person is in hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
There are reports an axe was used in the attack.
No other details have been given about the victim.
Police say it’s not a random attack and the public is not at risk.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.