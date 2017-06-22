Canada
June 22, 2017 1:16 am

Attack at Moody Park in New Westminster sends man to Hospital

New Westminster Police confirm there was an attack at Moody Park Wednesday afternoon.

One person is in hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

There are reports an axe was used in the attack.

No other details have been given about the victim.

Police say it’s not a random attack and the public is not at risk.

