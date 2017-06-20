Open letter says Vancouver Council falsely accused youth opposed to Chinatown development

Vancouver City Council may have voted down 105 Keefer – a controversial development in Chinatown – but it seems the fight isn’t over.

Through an open letter in Chinatown Today’s website, a group of young people who spoke at the hearings is calling out council and Mayor Gregor Robertson over bullying accusations.

The open letter says several councillors made false and slanderous accusations of youth who spoke against the proposal.

The letter goes on to say that youth are deeply insulted by the shaming and condescending tone used by the councillors, who made broad accusations and assumptions based on age and opinion.

The letter does say people share council’s disappointment in the few times where language and behaviour were out of line.

When council voted down the proposal, several councilors said it was disappointing to see youth harass and bully supporters of the project and that the younger people were not respectful to their elders.

Several councilors stated that Musqueam Councillor Howard E. Grant was booed.

Last week, Councilors voted eight to three to reject Beedie Development Group’s proposal for the 12-storey condo.

NPA Councillor George Affleck said, at times, the hearings for 105 Keefer got heated.

But he doesn’t recall harassment in council chambers.

“They’re making good points and they have sent us some other stuff as well with video clips that show that what was said was not accurate. And so I would say that I was there and don’t remember any negative anger at all.”

He said the process felt ‘lively’ but that he can’t say what was happening outside.